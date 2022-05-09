HaloDAO (RNBW) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,086.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $98,044.78 and approximately $63,086.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,635,871.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00368191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00189978 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.00552774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039360 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,033.19 or 1.78569327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.