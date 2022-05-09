Hacken Token (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.10 Million

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $15.10 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00182931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.40 or 0.00572729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00036395 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,042.23 or 1.88609598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.