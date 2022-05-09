Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.43 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $3.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $15.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.79. The stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,793. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.72. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

