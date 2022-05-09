Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.55. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

