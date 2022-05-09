Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.60 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

