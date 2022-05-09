Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 787,600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 320,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.