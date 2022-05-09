Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 387,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,587,000 after acquiring an additional 334,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.45 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

