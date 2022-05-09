Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 502 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU opened at $88.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.