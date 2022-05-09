Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 488 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $245.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

