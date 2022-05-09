Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 15,072 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

