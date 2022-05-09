Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in PROG by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PROG by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PROG by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

PROG stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. PROG’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

