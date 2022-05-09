Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Garrett Motion worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 132,640 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 599,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

GTX stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.85. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

