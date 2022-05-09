Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 763 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

