Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace stock opened at $136.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

