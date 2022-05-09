Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 2,955 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

