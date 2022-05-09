Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.09. 7,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

