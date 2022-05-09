Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,294 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.11% of LivePerson worth $28,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,067. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $68.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

