Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 523 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $464,854,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.12.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,241. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.74 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

