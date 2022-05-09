Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,023,000 after buying an additional 97,374 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,016. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.29 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.