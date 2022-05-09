Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. TTEC makes up about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of TTEC worth $37,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TTEC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. 147,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Barrington Research started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

