Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 54,652 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,918 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the period. Cryoport accounts for about 2.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.51% of Cryoport worth $68,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 47.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,539. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.