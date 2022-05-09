Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 54,652 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,918 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the period. Cryoport accounts for about 2.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.51% of Cryoport worth $68,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 47.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,539. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.