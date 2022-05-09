Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.45 Million in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of NanoString Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,214. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.98.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

