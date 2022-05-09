Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $22.57 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $22,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 814.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

ALGN stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,898. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.37 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

