Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $19.49 Million Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 12,734.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

ACA stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,669. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.