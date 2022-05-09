Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $10.92 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $13.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.15 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $191.26 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

