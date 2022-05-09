Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.79% of American Assets Trust worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,654 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.