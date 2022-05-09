Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Ambarella worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,885. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $74.35 and a one year high of $227.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

