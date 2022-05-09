Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 30,221 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.10. 333,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508,417. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $73.38 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

