Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 313,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.68% of Axonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $317,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,691 shares of company stock worth $8,451,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of AXNX traded down $7.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,426. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

