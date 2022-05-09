Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of CareDx worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 2,197,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $121,768.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,091 shares of company stock worth $2,522,421 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

