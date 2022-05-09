Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.03% of Veracyte worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 664,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after buying an additional 196,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $18.44. 2,005,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

