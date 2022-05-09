Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 16,881 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.50% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $34,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.85. 288,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,039. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

