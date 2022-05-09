Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 14,467 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $31,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $51.83. 742,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $1,418,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,109 shares of company stock worth $10,612,911. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

