Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company.

Get Grab alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 894,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958,754. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.