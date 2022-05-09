Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.21.
GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
