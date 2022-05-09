Govi Achieves Market Cap of $7.77 Million (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Govi has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $555,754.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Govi has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,185,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

