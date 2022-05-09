Goldcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $7,405.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00259857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016909 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,012,493 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.