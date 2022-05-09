GM Advisory Group Inc. Invests $94,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Amyris by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amyris by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 90,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.63. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

AMRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

