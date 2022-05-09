GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $673,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $238.32 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.65.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

