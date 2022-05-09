GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 57,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,976. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.56.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

