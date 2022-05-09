GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $405,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 118,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.80. 70,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

