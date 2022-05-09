GM Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.39. 422,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,372,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

