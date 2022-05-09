GM Advisory Group Inc. Buys 2,490 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,722,897 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70.

