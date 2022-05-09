GM Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 80,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. 445,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762,379. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

