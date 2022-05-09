Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.25

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.25 and last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 13138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,817,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

