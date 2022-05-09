Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 2583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 413,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.