Global Frontier Investments LLC Has $14.58 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Global Frontier Investments LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 215.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 5.5% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Global Frontier Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 154,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,528. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

