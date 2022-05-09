Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 3150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 38,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.99 million, a P/E ratio of -681.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -4,998.33%.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.