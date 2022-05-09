GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $42.37

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.37, but opened at $40.06. GitLab shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 7,144 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GitLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. Research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $89,241,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

