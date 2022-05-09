General Electric (NYSE:GE) Major Shareholder Sells $2,481,289,705.70 in Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of GE traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,557. General Electric has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
