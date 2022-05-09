General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $72.55 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 265418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

Specifically, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

